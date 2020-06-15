Khabib teammate Islam Makhachev could return to UFC in July-August - manager

The next fight for Russian mixed martial artist and teammate of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, is in the works for July or August, according to his manager Rizvan Magomedov.

“Makhachev could fight at the end of July- August. We’re working on it. He has one main problem- an opponent, and under the circumstances, the situation is getting more difficult,” Magomedov told TASS.

The 28-year-old should have fought in April at UFC 249 but that fight was canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus. A close training partner and hailing from the same Makhachkala hometown as UFC 155 lbs ruler Khabib, Makhachev currently holds 18 wins against just one loss in his professional MMA career.

One fighter who would certainly throw his hat into the ring for the role of opponent s UFC number 8-ranked lightweight Kevin Lee, who said he would prefer to fight Makhachev in Russia after following his first-round TKO win over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244.

Days later, when the question was put to Makhachev by RT Sport about a potential fight with Lee, the Russian said he would be ready to fight 'The Motown Phenom' “anytime anywhere” and accept the numerous callouts from the American.

“If [the UFC] give me a contract, I’ll sign it. I don’t care where, I’m ready to fight this guy,” Makhachev said.