Umar heads for 'Fight Island': Manager confirms Khabib's cousin Umar Nurmagomedov will make his octagon debut in July

Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin and teammate of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, will make his octagon debut on "Fight Island" in July against an unnamed opponent, following confirmation from his manager.

The undefeated bantamweight, who captured the GFC bantamweight title before being signed by the UFC, featured prominently in RT Sport's MMA docu-series, "Land of Champions," which focused on the MMA hotbed of Dagestan and the world-class fighters that emanate from the area.

News of Umar's signing to the UFC was confirmed via UFC lightweight champion, and Umar's cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov in January, but the UFC's enforced halt due to the coronavirus pandemic put any plans for Umar's debut on hold.

Now, with the UFC's "Fight Island" ready to host events, the latest member of the Nurmagomedov family to join the UFC will make his debut next month.

Speaking to Championat, Umar's manager Rizvan Magomedov revealed Nurmagomedov's first UFC assignment.

"July, Fight Island," he said.

Umar is perfect so far in his professional career, having won all 12 of his contests to date, with five of those wins coming by way of submission.