Indian cricketers mourn Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who played national hero Dhoni in biopic, after death aged 34

Figures from Indian cricket including current national team captain Virat Kohli have been among those to pay tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput after he died of suspected suicide at age 34.

Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai, according to city police, and is said to have taken his own life by hanging himself, although no suicide note has been found.

The actor was a star of Indian film and television, and is arguably best known for his role as national cricket icon MS Dhoni in the 2016 biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Following the news of the tragedy, cricket stars paid tribute to the young Bollywood star.

"Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP," tweeted retired batting legend Sachin Tenulkar, also sharing a poignant image of the actor.

Current India skipper Virat Kohli expressed his sorrow at the news, writing to his almost 36 million Twitter followers: "Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends."

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan similarly wrote of his shock, as did head coach Ravi Shastri, who shared an image of the actor alongside Dhoni.

Rajput had reportedly been suffering from depression for the past six months, India Today wrote, citing police.

Prior to his death, he was with a group of close friends before turning in to go to bed late at night.

Rajput's big screen breakthrough came in the buddy drama 'Kai Po Che' in 2013. He later starred in a number of romantic comedies, action thrillers, also made an appearance in Netflix’s 'Drive'.

He received a Filmfare Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of former India captain and wicketkeeper Dhoni.

Rajput's death comes just a few days after his former manager, Disha Salian, allegedly took her own life by jumping off the 14th floor in a separate district of Mumbai.