Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging in his Mumbai home, police suspect suicide

The body of the well-known Indian actor and TV star was found in his apartment in Mumbai, according to city police. The 34-year-old is said to have taken his own life, although no suicide note was found nearby.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, his representative and Mumbai Police confirmed on Sunday. “Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating,” DCP Pranay Ashok, the spokesperson for the law enforcement agency, said.

Mumbai: An ambulance and police personnel at actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra residence. Some people have also gathered outside the residence. https://t.co/x9yMb5qwuCpic.twitter.com/oo50RLmIl8 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

No suicide note has been found at the scene. His last post on Instagram, published a week ago, featured a black and white photo of his mother, along with the words: “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops, unending dreams carving an arc of smile.”

Rajput was allegedly suffering from depression for the past six months, India Today wrote, citing police. Prior to his death, he was with a group of close friends and went to bed late at night.

An emerging film star, he debuted in the buddy drama ‘Kai Po Che’ in 2013. Rajput later starred in a number of romantic comedies, action thrillers, and sports biopics, also making an appearance in Netflix’s ‘Drive’.

Rajput died a few days after his former manager, Disha Salian, allegedly took her own life by jumping off the 14th floor in a separate district of Mumbai.

