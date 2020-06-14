 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging in his Mumbai home, police suspect suicide

14 Jun, 2020 10:37
Get short URL
Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging in his Mumbai home, police suspect suicide
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput © Global Look Press / Azhar Khan / ZUMAPRESS.com
The body of the well-known Indian actor and TV star was found in his apartment in Mumbai, according to city police. The 34-year-old is said to have taken his own life, although no suicide note was found nearby.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, his representative and Mumbai Police confirmed on Sunday. “Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating,” DCP Pranay Ashok, the spokesperson for the law enforcement agency, said.

No suicide note has been found at the scene. His last post on Instagram, published a week ago, featured a black and white photo of his mother, along with the words: “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops, unending dreams carving an arc of smile.”

Rajput was allegedly suffering from depression for the past six months, India Today wrote, citing police. Prior to his death, he was with a group of close friends and went to bed late at night.

An emerging film star, he debuted in the buddy drama ‘Kai Po Che’ in 2013. Rajput later starred in a number of romantic comedies, action thrillers, and sports biopics, also making an appearance in Netflix’s ‘Drive’.

Rajput died a few days after his former manager, Disha Salian, allegedly took her own life by jumping off the 14th floor in a separate district of Mumbai.

Also on rt.com Family of Indian girl who killed herself thinking she failed exam calls for educators to be arrested

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies