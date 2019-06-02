 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Cruel ‘error’ tricks family of student suicide victim into thinking 15yo passed exam when she failed

Published time: 2 Jun, 2019 11:07
FILE PHOTO Students study in Ahmedabad © Amit Dave / Reuters
An Indian school board said a girl who was one of 26 students to kill themselves after failing exams had actually passed, but then said she had in fact failed just hours later and blamed the mistake on a ‘clerical error’.

Arutla Anamika died by suicide on April 18, the day the results of her Intermediate first year examinations were released and revealed she had failed her Telugu language exam.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) was ordered by the high court to re-check the students’ exam results following a petition from the Child Rights Association.

The updated results posted indicated that Anamika had passed her exams. Her sister checked the results on Saturday and found she had received 48 marks out of 100 instead of the original 20. She told the media that her sister’s suicide was the result of a mistake by the board and called for them to be arrested.

Hours later, BIE secretary A Ahsok said in a press release that the girl did not actually pass and only received 21 marks, “which was just one mark more than the original marks.”

Ahsok said that a clerical mistake had caused the 48 mark to be uploaded and that none of the students who died by suicide had passed in the updated results.

