Zabeast vs El Pantera: Magomedsharipov-Rodriguez in the works for August, says Russian UFC star's manager

Rising UFC featherweight star Zabit Magomedsharipov will likely face Mexico's Yair Rodriguez when he returns to the octagon in August, according to the Russian fighter's manager.

Magomedsharipov – nicknamed 'Zabeast' – recently revealed he was targeting an August comeback in what will be his first fight since picking up a unanimous decision win against Calvin Kattar at UFC Moscow in November.

"There's one fight in the works, they've offered Rodriguez because [Max] Holloway and [Alexander] Volkanovski are having a rematch," the Dagestani fighter's manager, Rizvan Magomedov, told TASS.

"That's why we'll fight Yair… both fighters are on a good winning run, the winner will fight for the title."

The entertaining and unpredictable Magomedsharipov, 29, is on a 14-fight win streak and is 6-0 since joining the UFC in 2017.

'El Pantera' Rodriguez earned a decision victory against the durable Jeremy Stephens in his last octagon outing in October, and has lost just one of his 10 fights in the UFC (with one no contest).

Both men are tipped as 145lbs title contenders, although the immediate fate of the belt will be decided when Hawaiian former champion Holloway faces current king Volkanovski of Australia in their rematch at UFC 251 on 'Fight Island' in Abu Dhabi on July 12.

Volkanovski claimed the title from Holloway with a unanimous decision victory in their first meeting at UFC 245 in December.