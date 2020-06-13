'I knew I would be cleared': Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi announces he will face NO further police action over rape allegations

Speaking out for the first time since he was arrested on suspicion of rape last month, Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi has thanked his supporters and revealed that police will take no action after a "thorough investigation."

The 19-year-old England prodigy was detained after police and an ambulance were called to an address in West London in response to reports that a woman was unwell in the early hours of the morning on May 19.

Officers released Hudson-Odoi on bail and returned to his apartment to continue their investigations after the woman, who the youngster reportedly invited to his home in a breach of lockdown restrictions after meeting her online, reported that she had been raped.

In a statement to his social media following of more than a million, Hudson-Odoi expressed his gratitude following a "difficult period."

"At a time when there are bigger things happening in the world right now, you may be aware of serious allegations that were made against me," he said.

"I have stayed silent and assisted the police throughout their inquiries, as I knew the day would come when my name would be cleared.

"Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action. I have learned that being a footballer and playing for one of the best clubs in the world comes with great responsibility.

"I will try to use my platform as a Chelsea player to be the best role model that I can be."

Many fans offered their backing to Hudson-Odoi, with one replying: "Huge weight off your back, Cal. Look forward now and on to great things with Chelsea and England."

The former Blues Young Player of the Year, who became one of the first Premier League players to be diagnosed with COVID-19 when he tested positive in March, is preparing to return to action with Chelsea when the top division in England resumes for the first time in more than three months next weekend.