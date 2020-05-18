Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi ARRESTED after alleged late-night row with Instagram model

Chelsea and England ace Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested early on Sunday morning after emergency services were called to his West London penthouse by a woman the 19-year-old winger met online.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they were called to a residence at 3.53am on Sunday morning upon receiving "a report of a woman being unwell", with UK media reporting that Hudson-Odoi and the woman in question had rowed with one another.

She woman in question was treated by paramedics at a nearby hospital, while Hudson-Odoi was detained by police for questioning.

Further reports state that the Chelsea player met the woman via the social media app Instagram and sent a car to pick her up after inviting her to his residence.

He is understood to have asked her to arrive at his home wearing lingerie after exchanging messages in which he suggested that they have "fun" together.

UK newspaper The Sun quotes a neighbor of Hudson-Odoi's, who witnessed the woman arriving at his apartment at around 8pm on Saturday.

"She looked very glamorous, like the sort of girl you’d see on 'Love Island'," the person said.

"She had very posh Louis Vuitton luggage with her."

The source goes on to explain that the apartment complex is being investigated by police and that a spa area on the roof had been taped off.

Hudson-Odoi also hit the headlines several weeks back after he became one of the first high-profile Premier League footballers to be diagnosed with coronavirus, revealing he has contracted the disease on the same day as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

"Guys, as you may be aware, I’ve had the virus for the last couple of days, which I've recovered from," he said at the time.

"I’ve followed the guidelines and will be self-isolating for a week. I hope to see everybody soon, and hopefully we can get back on the pitch soon. Take care."

Hudson-Odoi's breach of social distancing regulations – as well as the possible criminal interpretation of these reports – will draw the ire of Chelsea bosses.

The teenager signed a new five-year contract with the club in September, just months after angling for a switch to Bayern Munich.

Instead, the club gave the talented young winger a mammoth new contract of £120,000 per week ($145,000) and they will no doubt be questioning whether they have made the correct investment.