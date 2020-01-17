'Statement signing': Roman Abramovich 'gives go-ahead' for $150 million move for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jadon Sancho

In a move which will be seen as a statement of intent as to Roman Abramovich's plans for Chelsea, the Russian billionaire has reportedly given the green light to bringing English teen sensation Jadon Sancho to Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old Sancho moved to the Bundesliga from Manchester City in 2017 after his path to Pep Guardiola's first team was blocked by a series of high-profile additions to the playing staff at the Etihad Stadium.

But Sancho's time in Germany has been a revelation as he has quickly developed into that of one of the top young properties in world football.

The Londoner - who was a Chelsea fan as a boy - immediately rewarded the German side's faith in him and has registered 26 goals and a further 36 assists in 79 appearances with the club to date.

His impressive form has also seen him drafted into Gareth Southgate's England squad where he has claimed two goals in 11 appearances for the senior side.

His form has, of course, led to a host of Europe's top clubs hovering but reports suggest that Abramovich's Chelsea remain in pole position to secure Sancho's signature in a club record £120 million ($156 million) deal.

Abramovich and Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia are said to both be "very keen" on securing what would be a "statement signing," according to UK reporter Duncan Castles. The big-money move could be seen as Abramovich signalling his intent to remain in charge at Chelsea amid persistent rumours in recent seasons that he was considered selling the club.

Sancho's arrival could help fill the void left by Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid last summer, though several of the Chelsea youngsters such as Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi have performed admirably in Frank Lamaprd's debut season in the dugout.

However, it is unlikely that any deal can be secured in January as Dortmund will aim to keep their team intact as they attempt to keep up the pressure on top side RB Leipzig, who are seven points clear of Dortmund who are in fourth place.

Should Chelsea complete the signing, it will be the first addition to the team following the cessation of the transfer ban last month which was levied against the club for improper dealings in the transfer market.