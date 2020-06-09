'ESPN body with an upgrade': UFC champ champ Amanda Nunes shares NAKED pic with her two titles after making history at UFC 250

Two-division UFC women's champion Amanda Nunes was in celebratory mood after making history at UFC 250 as she shared a reworking of her 2019 ESPN Body Issue cover, featuring her two UFC title belts.

Nunes dominated Canadian challenger Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 in Las Vegas on June 6 to cement her status as the greatest female fighter in UFC history and become the first UFC "champ champ" to make successful defenses of both their titles while still an active two-division world champion.

Following her victory at the UFC Apex, Nunes shared a host of photos to her Instagram page, including shots taken with her team after her win, and on the gym mats at her training base at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida.

But the most striking image featured a Photoshopped version of her ESPN Body Issue cover shot from 2019, where she was photographed naked for the US sports broadcaster's iconic annual issue.

The image of Nunes performing a Muay Thai knee was Photoshopped onto a picture of a lioness holding a UFC championship belt in its mouth while a second title was on the ground, held down by its paw.

Nunes, whose fighting nickname is "The Lioness" accompanied the photo with the simple caption, "ESPN body with an upgrade."

Despite a packed schedule that requires her to defend her belts at both 145 and 135 pounds, the Brazilian's life is about to get even busier, with the arrival of a baby. Her partner, UFC strawweight contender Nina Ansaroff is pregnant, with the baby expected to arrive in September.

Perhaps knowing that her life is about to get turned upside down with her imminent new arrival, Nunes said she planned to take a short break from action to recharge her batteries before returning to the cage to defend her bantamweight title.

"(I need) a break, for sure," Nunes told reporters after her win at UFC 250.

"I have to see what’s going on with my legs. I always get hurt with this leg. I don’t know what’s going on. My baby is coming. In three months she’s going to be here. I have to organize a lot of things – her room. I have to do a lot of things, and I really need a break right now.

"(My life is) perfect, living this fun ride and the joy every single day. Be a good person. Life will give you back."