'President of Ireland next?' Internet reacts with Khabib taunts & claims that McGregor wants paydays as former champ 'retires'

Fans, critics and insiders have reacted to Conor McGregor's latest apparent retirement decision with jibes based around his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov, claims about UFC boss Dana White and even the idea of a move into politics.

Some mocked McGregor for appearing to dodge a potential rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who he has maintained a largely acrimonious online correspondence with since the Dagestani saw off his title challenge at UFC 229 in 2018.

A torrent of edited photos and memes variously included Nurmagomedov detonating a punch on McGregor's face and standing over his defeated opponent during their meeting in the octagon, as well as appearing to push the trapped Irishman around inside a bearpit.

Good decision after this pic.twitter.com/HzNeovzx3A — MASZ (@eng_2030ksa) June 7, 2020

Dana White: We’re ready to set you up with Khabib, right?Conor McGregor: pic.twitter.com/88eid4hDxq — HoopBlogger (@HoopBlogs) June 7, 2020

Bellator fighter and reality television star Aaron Chalmers, who was pictured partying with McGregor in Dublin earlier this year, backed the fighter to pursue his increasing political interests.

Posting footage on Twitter of McGregor's lightning knockout win over Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015, Chalmers said: "Good luck with everything in the future. The greatest champ champ ever. President of Ireland next?"

Good luck with everything in the future @TheNotoriousMMA The greatest champ champ ever!!!! President of Ireland next?pic.twitter.com/Ny8wJINngV — Aaron O’Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) June 7, 2020

Inevitably, cynics turned their attentions to McGregor's renowned commercial awareness. "Translation: I am going to sit out and pretend I am retiring to avoid any risks until the outcome of Khabib versus [interim lightweight champion Justin] Gaetje," was how one MMA fan interpreted his retirement tweet, adding that UFC president Dana White would afford preferential treatment to the box office star.

"I will suddenly come out of retirement because Daddy Dana will, as usual, give me a shortcut for the title while everyone else has to grind."

Translation: I am going to sit out and pretend I am retiring to avoid any risks until the outcome of Khabib-Gaetje. I will suddenly come out of retirement because Daddy Dana will as usual give me a shortcut for the title while everyone else has to grind. — mma_watch (@watch_mma) June 7, 2020

Others alluded to the money they would have made had they received a dollar each time McGregor had hinted at ending his fighting career, and even suggested that Amanda Nunes, the two-weight champion who cemented her place as an all-time great by winning at UFC 250 on Saturday night, was a worthy opponent for McGregor.

Stop ducking the goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/zsCodwnQsV — Sultan (@_Sultanyc) June 7, 2020

Fight Nights Global founder Kamil Gadzhiev questioned whether McGregor had lost his motivation to train and said that he would have wanted to avoid being remembered for a concluding defeat.

"He is famous, rich and, most importantly, he won his last match," the Moscow MMA Federation Vice-President told TASS.

"For many great athletes, it is important to go out on a winning wave.

"It is hard to tell what will happen next...we all understood that this would happen quite soon."