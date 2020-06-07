 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'President of Ireland next?' Internet reacts with Khabib taunts & claims that McGregor wants paydays as former champ 'retires'

7 Jun, 2020 11:41
Conor McGregor has claimed he is on the brink of retirement © Reuters
Fans, critics and insiders have reacted to Conor McGregor's latest apparent retirement decision with jibes based around his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov, claims about UFC boss Dana White and even the idea of a move into politics.

Some mocked McGregor for appearing to dodge a potential rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who he has maintained a largely acrimonious online correspondence with since the Dagestani saw off his title challenge at UFC 229 in 2018.

A torrent of edited photos and memes variously included Nurmagomedov detonating a punch on McGregor's face and standing over his defeated opponent during their meeting in the octagon, as well as appearing to push the trapped Irishman around inside a bearpit.

Bellator fighter and reality television star Aaron Chalmers, who was pictured partying with McGregor in Dublin earlier this year, backed the fighter to pursue his increasing political interests.

Posting footage on Twitter of McGregor's lightning knockout win over Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015, Chalmers said: "Good luck with everything in the future. The greatest champ champ ever. President of Ireland next?"

Inevitably, cynics turned their attentions to McGregor's renowned commercial awareness. "Translation: I am going to sit out and pretend I am retiring to avoid any risks until the outcome of Khabib versus [interim lightweight champion Justin] Gaetje," was how one MMA fan interpreted his retirement tweet, adding that UFC president Dana White would afford preferential treatment to the box office star.

"I will suddenly come out of retirement because Daddy Dana will, as usual, give me a shortcut for the title while everyone else has to grind."

Others alluded to the money they would have made had they received a dollar each time McGregor had hinted at ending his fighting career, and even suggested that Amanda Nunes, the two-weight champion who cemented her place as an all-time great by winning at UFC 250 on Saturday night, was a worthy opponent for McGregor.

Fight Nights Global founder Kamil Gadzhiev questioned whether McGregor had lost his motivation to train and said that he would have wanted to avoid being remembered for a concluding defeat.

"He is famous, rich and, most importantly, he won his last match," the Moscow MMA Federation Vice-President told TASS.

"For many great athletes, it is important to go out on a winning wave.

"It is hard to tell what will happen next...we all understood that this would happen quite soon."

Also on rt.com 'I have no idea what's going on... the world's going crazy': Dana White responds to Conor McGregor 'retirement' (VIDEO)

