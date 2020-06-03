'I never feel 100% safe': Ex-Manchester City defender says he has 'a fear and distrust towards police' after moving to the US

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha, who plays for Real Salt Lake in the United States' Major League Soccer, has admitted that he has found life uncomfortable in the US and has a "fear and distrust" of the police.

Onuoha, who has lived and played in the United States after moving across the Atlantic to join the MLS, spoke following the death of George Floyd. And the Nigerian-born Englishman revealed that he was "always wary of how I behave and how it could be viewed by people who have power".

"I don't like to say it but I have a fear and distrust towards police," Onuoha told the BBC.

"I have loved living in this country but there's (another) side ... I never go out and feel 100% safe."

Onuoha revealed that his fears were heightened by the gun laws in the US, which mean that officers – and members of the public – carry live weapons.

"In the UK I'm more comfortable because if something happens it probably will not be deadly," the 33-year-old explained.

"But over here because of their rights it's more common that altercations become deadly.

"I'm comfortable but when it comes to any kind of brutality, if it's from the police, if they read me the wrong way then my life could be taken. I feel that every single day."