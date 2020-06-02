‘My worst fall yet’: 11yo British skateboarding star survives HORRIFIC crash, landing on head during training (VIDEO)

British 11-year-old skateboarding prodigy Sky Brown was taken to hospital in a helicopter after fracturing her skull in a horrific training accident.

Brown, who is on course to become Britain's youngest-ever Olympian, shared a video of the terrifying crash on her Instagram account, and assured fans that she is fine despite sustaining multiple injuries.

The 2019 World Skateboarding Championship bronze medalist was in a regular training session when she fell off a ramp, landing head-first on the hard ground.

She also broke her hand and wrist during the accident, but remains positive, saying she will “get back up and push even harder.”

“I don't usually post my falls or talk about them because I want people to see the fun in what I do,” the skateboarder said from her hospital bed.

“But this was my worst fall. I just want everyone to know that it's OK, don’t worry, I’m OK. I’m just going to get back up and push even harder,” she added.

Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo next summer. Brown, who will turn 13 in July 2021, can become Britain’s youngest Olympian if she qualifies for the Games.