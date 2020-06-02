 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘My worst fall yet’: 11yo British skateboarding star survives HORRIFIC crash, landing on head during training (VIDEO)

2 Jun, 2020 15:09
Get short URL
‘My worst fall yet’: 11yo British skateboarding star survives HORRIFIC crash, landing on head during training (VIDEO)
© Instagram / skybrown
British 11-year-old skateboarding prodigy Sky Brown was taken to hospital in a helicopter after fracturing her skull in a horrific training accident.

Brown, who is on course to become Britain's youngest-ever Olympian, shared a video of the terrifying crash on her Instagram account, and assured fans that she is fine despite sustaining multiple injuries.

READ MORE: US gymnast breaks both legs in career-ending accident (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

The 2019 World Skateboarding Championship bronze medalist was in a regular training session when she fell off a ramp, landing head-first on the hard ground.

She also broke her hand and wrist during the accident, but remains positive, saying she will “get back up and push even harder.”

I don't usually post my falls or talk about them because I want people to see the fun in what I do,” the skateboarder said from her hospital bed.

But this was my worst fall. I just want everyone to know that it's OK, don’t worry, I’m OK. I’m just going to get back up and push even harder,” she added.

Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo next summer. Brown, who will turn 13 in July 2021, can become Britain’s youngest Olympian if she qualifies for the Games.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies