'This is NOT what a leader looks like': NBA star Ben Simmons SLAMS Donald Trump as 'COWARDLY' after 'messages of hate'

One of the most prominent NBA stars has spoken out against United States President Donald Trump, labeling his rhetoric as "cowardly" after the commander-in-chief's latest public appearance.

Trump appeared outside the White House and delivered a speech where he threatened to enlist the muscle of the United States military to "dominate" the streets and quell the protests that have swept the nation following the death of George Floyd on May 25 while in police custody.

While Trump was giving his speech, police fired rubber bullets and used teargas on protestors in order to clear a path for him to make his way to St John's Episcopal Church for a photo op as he held up a bible in front of the boarded-up building.

Philadelphia 76ers star Simmons was dismayed at what he saw, and heard, and took to social media to share his take with his 943,000 followers.

"This is not what a leader looks like," he tweeted.

"His actions and cold words are cowardly. Do not allow these messages of hate and divide draw your attention from the REAL goal of UNITY and EQUALITY which is achieved through LOVE and COMPASSION. I love y'all, stay safe."

Simmons then followed up with a second message, saying, "Let me be clear. I will ALWAYS fight for equality and unity. If you call yourself a fan of me but do not agree with EQUALITY and UNITY for everyone then I don't want or need you in my corner."

It's not the first time Simmons has stated his dismay at Trump's public outbursts.

Back in 2017, Simmons labeled Trump "an idiot" after the President referred to NFL players who kneeled during the National Anthem as a protest against police brutality as "sons of b*tches."

Now Simmons has gone public again as he has made clear his stance on the President's words and deeds amid America's nationwide protests.