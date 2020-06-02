 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Respect and love each other': Hockey superstar Alex Ovechkin calls for calm and unity as police brutality protests rage on

2 Jun, 2020 09:38
© AFP / Patrick Smith
Russian hockey superstar Alex Ovechkin has spoken out over the violent scenes that have occurred following the death of George Floyd in the United States, and has called for calm following ugly scenes across the nation.

Ovechkin, who plays for the NHL's Washington Capitals, took to social media to share his condolences to the family of Floyd, whose death in police restraint has sparked nationwide protests against police brutality across America.

"Rest in peace, George Floyd," he tweeted.

"It's sad to watch what is happening around."

Ovechkin, whose home city of Washington saw the city's metropolitan police and military police violently clear protesters away from a route later taken by President Donald Trump to a local church for a photo session, said that people need to have more respect for their fellow citizens, regardless of the color of their skin.

"It is very important for us to respect and love each other, no matter how we look," he continued.

"We need to be able to listen and change.

"Please stay safe, take care of each other and your family."

Ovechkin's comments have joined a growing list of sports stars who have spoken out about the violent clashes between the police and protesters, who have taken to the streets to show their protest of the police treatment of people of color in America following the death of Floyd, who died on the street while in police custody on May 25.

