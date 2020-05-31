Sucker punch: UFC fighter Spike Carlyle gets DROPPED after turning back on opponent & mistakenly thinking round was over (VIDEO)

There is one primary rule which governs mixed martial arts: protect yourself at all times - but that's something 'Alpha Ginger' Spike Carlyle was reminded of at the UFC event in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Towards the end of the first round in Carlyle's bout with Billy Quarantillo inside the UFC Apex facility, Carlyle appeared to hear what he thought was the bell to signal the end of the frame - but misjudged the situation by a few seconds.

The American fighter, who was pounding on Quarantillo from top position, stood up and began walking to his corner, only for Quarantillo to get up and follow him, landing a clubbing blow from behind which sent Carlyle to the canvas.

Spike Carlyle thought the round was over and got dropped LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/bA5YxXE9lO — Lifelong TOMpa Bay Buccaneers fan (@FTBeard1) May 31, 2020

"It's like a movie." 😅 Carlyle began the walk back to the corner before the end of the round. #UFCVegaspic.twitter.com/uKet8noy7m — UFC (@ufc) May 31, 2020

The fight ultimately went the distance with Quarantillo being awarded the judges' decision, but Carlyle took to Twitter soon after his first UFC defeat to say that the main motivation of his career is to entertain fight fans, and said that he will take this defeat on the chin - figuratively and literally.

"Win or Lose I come to entertain and that’s what I just did so y’all better build me a statue now," he wrote on Twitter after the fight.

Win or Lose I come to entertain and that’s what I just did so y’all better build me a statue now. — Spike Carlyle (@AlphaGingerUFC) May 31, 2020

Carlyle has marked himself out as one of the UFC's more colorful characters since making his debut with the company earlier this year.

The 27-year-old 'Alpha Ginger' will have to return to the drawing board as he attempts to get his title bid for featherweight supremacy back on track.

However, it stands to reason that when he next steps into the cage he would be advised to make sure he hears the bell to signal the end of a round before turning his back on his opponent.

Lesson very much learned.