Deadly serious: UFC fighter Spike 'Alpha Ginger' Carlyle dons PLAGUE DOCTOR mask for novel weigh-in look

UFC featherweight Spike 'Alpha Ginger' Carlyle showed he is deadly serious ahead of his bout with Bill Quarantillo on Saturday night - donning a 'Plague Doctor' mask for the faceoff at the UFC's Apex center in Las Vegas.

As the UFC continues to roll out events amid the Covid-19 pandemic, fighters are still being subjected to stringent health checks and social-distancing measures where possible.

That extends to combatants wearing masks at the traditional stare-downs - and on Friday San Diego fighter Carlyle put his own twist on proceedings with a sinister black beak-type mask reminiscent of those worn by plague doctors for several centuries.

Spike Carlyle is...making an impression in his first couple fights 😅 #UFCVegaspic.twitter.com/Kat4fJnsv6 — UFC (@ufc) May 29, 2020

I want y’all tomorrow night on the entirety of my fight to sit on your knees and say this exact phrase “Praise you lord Alpha Ginger” until the fight is over. — Spike Carlyle (@AlphaGingerUFC) May 30, 2020

Carlyle, 27, is looking to build on his impressive UFC debut back in February, when he stopped Aalon Cruz after just 80 seconds.

Ready to 187 the 666!?Spike Carlyle is back Saturday at #UFCVegas! pic.twitter.com/FZOHG5yFVy — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) May 28, 2020

Carlyle went viral for his antics before the fight, making faces into the camera as announcer Bruce Buffer introduced him - then breaking into a cackle.

'The Alpha Ginger' is on a five-fight win streak heading into the bout with Floridian fighter Quarantillo - and is looking to pick up a 10th career win in what will be his 11th fight.

The UFC is putting on Saturday night's card - headlined by the welterweight clash between former champion Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns - from its very own APEX center in Las Vegas, having held three events in quick succession in Jacksonville, Florida, in recent weeks.