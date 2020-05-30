 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Deadly serious: UFC fighter Spike 'Alpha Ginger' Carlyle dons PLAGUE DOCTOR mask for novel weigh-in look

30 May, 2020 14:18
UFC fighter Spike Carlyle (L) and facing off against opponent Billy Quarantillo. © Getty Images / Zuffa LLC | USA Today Sports
UFC featherweight Spike 'Alpha Ginger' Carlyle showed he is deadly serious ahead of his bout with Bill Quarantillo on Saturday night - donning a 'Plague Doctor' mask for the faceoff at the UFC's Apex center in Las Vegas.

As the UFC continues to roll out events amid the Covid-19 pandemic, fighters are still being subjected to stringent health checks and social-distancing measures where possible. 

That extends to combatants wearing masks at the traditional stare-downs - and on Friday San Diego fighter Carlyle put his own twist on proceedings with a sinister black beak-type mask reminiscent of those worn by plague doctors for several centuries.

Carlyle, 27, is looking to build on his impressive UFC debut back in February, when he stopped Aalon Cruz after just 80 seconds.

Carlyle went viral for his antics before the fight, making faces into the camera as announcer Bruce Buffer introduced him - then breaking into a cackle. 

'The Alpha Ginger' is on a five-fight win streak heading into the bout with Floridian fighter Quarantillo -  and is looking to pick up a 10th career win in what will be his 11th fight. 

The UFC is putting on Saturday night's card - headlined by the welterweight clash between former champion Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns - from its very own APEX center in Las Vegas, having held three events in quick succession in Jacksonville, Florida, in recent weeks.

