PSG confirm €50 million deal for Icardi as he and wife-turned-agent Wanda Nara turn their backs on Inter after bitter fallout

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Argentine hitman Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal from Inter Milan as the player and his wife and agent Wanda Nara finally cut ties with the Italian club.

PSG announced they have taken up the option to sign the 27-year-old forward, who has been on loan in the French capital since the start of the season.

Icardi has penned a four-year deal with the French champions, who will reportedly hand Inter €50 million ($55.5 million) plus a potential €7 million in add-ons.

The switch means Icardi will move permanently from the San Siro club - where he spent six seasons and became club captain before a bitter row last season essentially saw him shown the exit to PSG.

A large point of contention between Icardi and Inter reportedly came from contract negotiations between the club and his wife and agent, former showgirl Wanda Nara.

The big-money move from PSG in the current uncertainty of the Covid-10 crisis can be taken as a continued statement of the club's intent to challenge at the top end of European football.

Icardi made an impression in Paris, scoring 20 times in 31 appearances in all competitions as the club was crowned Ligue 1 champions in a season curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Inter confirmed the switch with a brief statement on their website thanking Icardi for his six seasons of service.