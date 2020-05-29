Champions League referee Slavko Vincic 'ARRESTED by Bosnian cops after being discovered in cabin with COCAINE & firearms' (VIDEO)

Slovenian Slavko Vincic, who refereed Liverpool's 4-1 win in Genk this season, has reportedly been detained after being caught in a cabin with nine women, 26 men, weapons and cocaine alongside an alleged prostitution ringleader.

The 40-year-old, who also took charge of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City's match at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in this season's Champions League, is said to have been part of a large group caught in possession of drugs and firearms.

Purported footage from the scene, published by Slovenian outlet 24 Sata, appears to show the men sitting on beds with their hands tied behind their backs while guns are visible on a nearby table and the floor.

The report claimed that Vincic had no involvement in the "prostitution and pimping" but had planned to "use the sexual services" provided by Maksimovic – also known as Tijana Ajfon.

The footage also shows several skimpily-dressed women posing for selfies, portraits and photoshoots and drinking champagne in the back of limousines and next to outdoor swimming pools.

It said that Maksimovic had tried to illegally cross the border along the Drina River, between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, in a boat with three separate girls.

Vincic has spent most of his career in the Slovenian Prva Liga but officiated his first international match in October when Slovakia played Paraguay in a friendly.

He refereed a Europa League match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Porto in February in between being the man in the middle for two games in the Saudi Professional League, but has been out of action for almost three months while the professional game has been all-but entirely halted during the pandemic.