‘Speak French… my a**!’: Neymar in heated row with match officials after PSG star ‘booked for showboating’ (VIDEO)

Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar clashed with officials during his team’s 5-0 win against Montpellier on Saturday, after the Brazilian forward vented his anger at appearing to be booked for showboating against the opposition.

In a first-half incident at the Parc des Princes, Neymar attempted to pull off a ‘rainbow’ flick over the heads of two Montpellier players while neat the touchline.

The ball went out of play, although referee Jérôme Brisard then called him over, appearing to reprimanding him for showing off.

As the pair argued, Brisard then brandished a yellow card at the Brazilian.

Neymar Jr to the referee - “I am playing football” 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/l5AdmVCgp1 — Seleção Brasil 🇧🇷 (@Brazil_TeamNews) February 2, 2020

Neymar took issue with his treatment in the tunnel at half-time, with footage showed him speaking to the fourth official.

"I play football and he gives me a yellow card!" Neymar is heard remonstrating in Portuguese.

After being told to “speak French,” Neymar shoots back by saying “speak French my ass.”

This happened yesterday in the PSG tunnel after the referee booked Neymar for showboating.Neymar: "I play football and this man gives me a yellow card."Referee: "Speak french. Speak french."Neymar: "Speak french my ass." 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DOnIuGR1yQ — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 2, 2020

Neymar also found himself in the spotlight when he shamed Montpellier’s Teji Savanier, after the midfielder fouled Neymar. The Brazilian took the ball and then danced past Savanier with a series of stepovers.

This is how Neymar gets things done... Wicked 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥He really did that guy dirty 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/J0MkOrcjWs — Messi (@Sawftouch) February 2, 2020

Neymar has in the past felt that he has not been afforded sufficient protection from referees in France.

In January of last year, Neymar left the field in tears when he broke his foot foot in a game against Strasbourg.

On that occasion, the Brazil ace, 27, was the victim of three fouls in quick succession, but responded by flicking the ball over the head of his marker.

After he eventually had to leave the field, he was afforded little sympathy from opposition player Anthony Goncalves, who said: "It's Neymar's style, but don't come and complain when you get kicked.

"He is a great player, I respect him. He can enjoy himself but don't come blubbering afterwards."

PSG’s win on Saturday was also notable for a touchline clash between manager Thomas Tuchel and young French star Kylian Mbappe, who was unhappy at being brought off with around 20 minutes left to play.