 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
South London knifeman incident ‘terrorist related’ – police
HomeSport News

‘Speak French… my a**!’: Neymar in heated row with match officials after PSG star ‘booked for showboating’ (VIDEO)

2 Feb, 2020 14:41
Get short URL
‘Speak French… my a**!’: Neymar in heated row with match officials after PSG star ‘booked for showboating’ (VIDEO)
© Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar clashed with officials during his team’s 5-0 win against Montpellier on Saturday, after the Brazilian forward vented his anger at appearing to be booked for showboating against the opposition.

In a first-half incident at the Parc des Princes, Neymar attempted to pull off a ‘rainbow’ flick over the heads of two Montpellier players while neat the touchline.

The ball went out of play, although referee Jérôme Brisard then called him over, appearing to reprimanding him for showing off.

As the pair argued, Brisard then brandished a yellow card at the Brazilian.

Neymar took issue with his treatment in the tunnel at half-time, with footage showed him speaking to the fourth official.

"I play football and he gives me a yellow card!" Neymar is heard remonstrating in Portuguese.

After being told to “speak French,” Neymar shoots back by saying “speak French my ass.”

Neymar also found himself in the spotlight when he shamed Montpellier’s Teji Savanier, after the midfielder fouled Neymar. The Brazilian took the ball and then danced past Savanier with a series of stepovers.

Neymar has in the past felt that he has not been afforded sufficient protection from referees in France.

In January of last year, Neymar left the field in tears when he broke his foot foot in a game against Strasbourg.

On that occasion, the Brazil ace, 27, was the victim of three fouls in quick succession, but responded by flicking the ball over the head of his marker.

Also on rt.com 'Don't come blubbering': No sympathy for showboating Neymar as PSG star breaks foot

After he eventually had to leave the field, he was afforded little sympathy from opposition player Anthony Goncalves, who said: "It's Neymar's style, but don't come and complain when you get kicked.

"He is a great player, I respect him. He can enjoy himself but don't come blubbering afterwards."

PSG’s win on Saturday was also notable for a touchline clash between manager Thomas Tuchel and young French star Kylian Mbappe, who was unhappy at being brought off with around 20 minutes left to play.  

Also on rt.com ‘Embarrassing baby’: Fans slate Mbappe as PSG star’s touchline bust-up with Tuchel will leave Real Madrid rubbing hands with glee

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies