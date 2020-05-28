Dancing in the moonlight: Russian synchronized swimmer shares STUNNING routine with pop-star sister (VIDEO)

Russian synchronized swimming champion Maria Shurochkina has demonstrated her impressive dancing skills in a video of a night duet with her pop-star sister.

The 24-year-old showed her mastery of choreography, which is an inseparable part of synchronized swimming, as she stunned followers with a spectacular show alongside her sister Nyusha.

After dancing in synchrony with their white translucent dresses waving in the breeze, the two sisters jump into a moonlit pool and hug each other.

Shurochkina is a member of the national team, which has dominated the world synchronized swimming circuit since 2000.

Apart from an Olympic gold medal which she earned at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio, Shurochkina also holds 11 world titles and five European titles.

Shurochkina's sister Nyusha is a huge star in her own right and has a staggering 4.8 million followers on her Instagram channel.

The 29-year-old holds the record for the most No. 1 singles in Russia, having achieved the top spot in the charts on eight separate occasions during her pop career.