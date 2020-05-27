‘Nice little change’: Yulia Efimova’s chief rival Lilly King trains in POND during coronavirus crisis

US swimming champion and Yulia Efimova’s chief rival Lilly King has found an unusual way to keep fit during the COVID-19 crisis: training in a pond in Indiana.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and other US swimmers swapped an indoor swimming pool for a natural pond after being unable to practice at the University of Indiana’s facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected all major sporting events.

READ MORE: In the pink: Russian swim star Efimova poses in pool with flamingo as she soaks up California sun (PHOTOS)

“Definitely never thought I would be swimming open water,” King said of her outdoor training experience, “But it's kind of been a nice little change here.”

King, the world record holder, was expected to fight for yet another Olympic crown with Russian star Efimova, their rivalry having achieved epic status at women’s breaststroke events.

With the Tokyo Olympics being rescheduled until next summer, however, the highly anticipated battle between the two rivals has been postponed for a year.

Efimova, who lives and trains in Florida, also found a unique way to train during the COVID-19 lockdown, using her kitchen table as a “swimming device.”