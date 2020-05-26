Grand generosity: Stunned waitress nets $1,000 tip from NBA star Andre Drummond

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond has been widely praised for his generosity after leaving sizable tip of $1,000 for a waitress in local restaurant.

The two-time NBA all-star visited Che Restaurant in Delray Beach on Sunday after Florida eased its Covid-19 restrictions.

READ MORE: 'As easy as you like!' Cristiano Ronaldo shows off OUTRAGEOUS trick shot at Juventus training session (VIDEO)

The 6’11” player and his family spent less than two hours in the restaurant, but it was enough for their server to make a good impression.

Once they finished eating, Drummond handed the checkbook to Kasandra Diaz, the waitress who served their table, where it was written that she would receive a $1,000 tip on a $164.25 bill.

“When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it,” Diaz wrote. “From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me.”



Restaurant manager Jose Diaz double-checked with Drummond to clarify whether he had really intended to tip the waitress such a big sum of money.

Also on rt.com Basketball rebounds: NBA set to resume play at Disney-owned ESPN complex in Florida in July

“He said, ‘Of course, no problem,’” Diaz said.

Drummond also responded to the restaurant’s Instagram message, saying: “Thank you for being amazing!”

Florida restaurants have been allowed to open at 25 percent capacity following the Covid-19 crisis.