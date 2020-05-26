Grand generosity: Stunned waitress nets $1,000 tip from NBA star Andre Drummond
The two-time NBA all-star visited Che Restaurant in Delray Beach on Sunday after Florida eased its Covid-19 restrictions.
The 6’11” player and his family spent less than two hours in the restaurant, but it was enough for their server to make a good impression.
Once they finished eating, Drummond handed the checkbook to Kasandra Diaz, the waitress who served their table, where it was written that she would receive a $1,000 tip on a $164.25 bill.
“When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it,” Diaz wrote. “From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me.”
Restaurant manager Jose Diaz double-checked with Drummond to clarify whether he had really intended to tip the waitress such a big sum of money.
“He said, ‘Of course, no problem,’” Diaz said.
Drummond also responded to the restaurant’s Instagram message, saying: “Thank you for being amazing!”
Florida restaurants have been allowed to open at 25 percent capacity following the Covid-19 crisis.