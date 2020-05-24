Mike Tyson provides meme for the ages at bizarre pro-wrestling appearance (VIDEO)

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson raised more than a few eyebrows with an appearance at an event promoted by All Elite Wrestling on Saturday, with the slugger becoming the source of several memes following the show.

Tyson, who is understood to be contemplating a return to the boxing ring, made a surprise appearance at AEW's 'All or Nothing' card where he oversaw the main event for the company's TNT title between Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer - and the 53-year-old boxer more than made his presence felt during the bout.

It had been heavily rumored that professional wrestling icon Sting would be on hand for the pay-per-view main event, but AEW surprised their fans when the boxing legend made an unexpected walk to the ring.

Tyson infamously appeared for the WWE several years ago where he engaged in an angle with wrestling superstar 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin - but the AWE appearance was perhaps a little less refined, particularly after footage of Tyson yawning at ringside was briefly featured on the broadcast.

Another instant meme classic was born when the camera cut to Tyson's bemused look as the action unfolded in front of him.

At one point, the boxing hall of famer removed his shirt and threatened wrestling veteran Jake 'The Snake' Roberts who attempted to interject in the match, leaving some fans to question exactly what year it was given that both Tyson and Roberts were stars in the 1990s.

Tyson looked to be in tremendous shape in his confrontation with Roberts, and comes amid growing rumors that the boxer is planning a comeback to the ring for an exhibition match to raise money for charities.

His former rival, Evander Holyfield, has also posted videos showing him undertaking boxing training leading to speculation that the two veteran pugilists could renew their rivalry - more than 20 years after the two last met in the ring.

However, the identity of Tyson's opponent - if the comeback comes to pass - remains a mystery, with MMA veterans Tito Ortiz and Ken Shamrock boxing expressing their own interest in a hypothetical fight.