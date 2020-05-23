UFC boss Dana White says he'll live on Fight Island 'for entire month' - but location remains a mystery

Dana White says he is planning to spend the whole of July on the UFC's fabled 'Fight Island' as the promotion switches events there during the Covid-19 fallout - but the location of the island remains a closely-guarded secret.

The UFC recently got back up and running with three events in a week in Jacksonville, Florida, and has another card planned for May 30 at its own Apex venue in Las Vegas - subject to Nevada state approval.

Beyond that, White says he is planning on finally putting his 'Fight Island' plan into action - an idea which first emerged when the coronavirus outbreak began to ravage sport in the US.

“People are very intrigued by ‘Fight Island,’ and I’m excited for it,” White told ESPN on Friday.

“Right now we’re looking at June, and we’re literally gonna knock out three or four (events) there in a month.

"And I’m gonna stay on the island for a month. I’ll probably be there the whole month of July.”

The location of the island remains a secret, although White has previously said it will be in international waters, and will provide a primary opportunity for non-US-based fighters to compete while the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.

While no official cards have been confirmed for the venue, one person excited to fight there is women's flyweight Paige VanZant, who this week teased her comeback fight with the line "coming to an island near you."

Elsewhere, Amanda Nunes is officially confirmed to defend her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer in the headline bout of the landmark UFC 250 on June 6, although a venue has not yet been confirmed for the event.