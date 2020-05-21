 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘So City will be wearing a CORONA KIT next season!?’ Fans react to Man City leaked 'cells under microscope' shirt

21 May, 2020 17:48
© Reuters / Carl Recine
Manchester City’s third kit for the upcoming 2020/21 season has been leaked online, with football fans turning on its design, saying it resembles “cells under the microscope.”

In the race to come up with new and unique styles for kits, manufacturers have become increasingly bold with their designs. But Manchester City's third kit came in for some rough treatment on social media after the home shirt was leak leaked online and was widely criticized.

Officially, the 'Whisper White' & 'Peacoat' color scheme is meant to hark back to Manchester's indie music scene.

FootyHeadlines quote a Puma description as saying: “Manchester’s music scene has always been an influence on other bands worldwide.

The Man City 2020/21 third kit takes inspiration from the Paisley floral pattern which was intrinsically associated with the BritPop music scene of the 1960s and 1990s.”

Football fans, however, were far from convinced when discussing the third kit on Twitter, comparing the look to “cells under the microscope” and labeling it “corona edition.”

Puma will continue to manufacture City's shirts for the next nine seasons after signing a ten year deal in 2019. No official details of the new deal were released, but reports claim the Premier League side will earn £65 million ($80 million) over 10 seasons.

