'It’s like a weekly thing': Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios admits to sleeping with fans on regular basis

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has spoken up about life off the court, revealing he sleeps with fans on a weekly basis, also saying he broke up with his Russian girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya.

Answering online questions from his supporters, the world number 40 boasted of his popularity among the ladies.

“Yes,” he replied when asked whether he ever slept with a fan. “In all seriousness if I’m not seeing someone it’s like a weekly thing.”

The 25-year-old Aussie said he sometimes gets distracted by attractive female fans in the stands during his matches. He recalled an episode at the Laver Cup when he was playing against Swiss legend Roger Federer.

“I was slicing up Fedz and was like ‘damn,’” Kyrgios said. “I wanted to take her out for a drink.”

The player, who was rumored to be dating Russian star Anna Kalinskaya, confirmed their split.

“What happened to Kalinskaya? Nothing happened,” the Aussie said. “We just went our separate ways. Unfortunately things didn’t work out. We had some fun memories.”

Earlier this month, Kalinskaya revealed they were not a couple anymore, referring to her former boyfriend as an “energy vampire”