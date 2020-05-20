'Delete your account': Fans turn on Tom Brady after NFL idol touts 'IMMUNITY blend' supplements amid COVID-19 deaths (VIDEO)

Viewers have blasted Tom Brady after the six-time Super Bowl champion promoted a video in which he encouraged the public to buy a supplement, "Protect", that he claimed would guard them against "whatever comes your way."

Brady took the opportunity to promote his TB12 Sports company’s new multivitamin supplement during the pandemic, using words that have become synonymous with advice from doctors during the crisis to advocate the blend.

Also on rt.com NFL player wielded GUN and 'threatened to kill everybody' during poker game row over 'alleged sexual assault of four-year-old son'

Selling a 30-day supply of 60 tablets for $45, the quarterback, whose new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers guarantees him $50 million, said he was “really proud” to announce a product that would “help us all stay at our best”.

“Protect is our new immunity blend supplement created to help support a healthy immune system,” he explained to his Instagram following of more than 7.6 million. “This product was designed to provide exactly what you need to stay healthy, strong and resilient for whatever comes your way.”

Fans criticized the commercially savvy quarterback and rowed with each other following his questionably timed advertising of his latest product.

“You should be ashamed of yourself for trying to profit from people’s pandemic anxieties,” wrote one, calling the supplement “a waste of money”, while others said they were “embarrassed” for Brady and labeled him “disgusting” and “irresponsible”.

You should be ashamed of yourself for trying to profit from people’s pandemic anxieties. This is a waste of money. — Jack Turban MD (@jack_turban) May 19, 2020

Delete your account — Rebekah *science is real👩‍🔬🧪* Diamond MD (@rebekah_diamond) May 19, 2020

When a sports radio host asked a registered dietitian for her views on the blend, she replied: “Healthy price tag on an unnecessary supplement. That supplement is expensive and a pile of crap.”

Healthy price tag on an unnecessary supplement. $45 dollars for 1 months worth of capsules? Intense training workout sessions may warrant more Vitamin C to help with recovery—this can be achieved through diet or OTC supplement (200 to 500 mg). That supplement is $$ and 💩 — Lalitha Taylor, BSc RD (@LalithaTaylor) May 18, 2020

One critic asked Brady: “So you've turned into a snake oil salesman? Surely you don't want to earn an extra $25 million by saying it fights COVID-19 symptoms?”

So you've turned into a snake oil salesman? Sure you don't want to earn an extra $25 million, by saying it fights covid-19 symptoms? — Kevin (@KpHeaney) May 19, 2020

A respondent dedicated to targeting fake sports news was more supportive, telling one of the protestors: “Oh damn, the self-righteous brigade is in full force.

Evidently, the media and people commenting cannot figure out that this is just a SUPPLEMENT! TB12 is NOT trying to sell you the cure for COVID! It's meant to complement a workout/daily routine. Use some common sense people! — VonAllen Sports (@VonAllenSports) May 18, 2020

"TB12 is not trying to sell you the cure for COVID. It's meant to complement a workout or daily routine. Use some common sense, people.”

Medical toxicologist Ryan Marino told Forbes, who ranked Brady 81st among the world’s best paid athletes last year, that the timing of the release raised “a number of concerns”.

Russell Wilson isn't the only one, Tom Brady sponsored an anti-concussion powder called "Neurosafe" pic.twitter.com/lzlSHlEcek — PG Jackie Peanuts (@jackie_peanuts) August 26, 2015

“Releasing something with specific mention and marketing about the immune system and antiviral properties in a global viral pandemic...it’s definitely suspect to me,” he added. “You’re basically p****** your money away.”

Brady’s vast range of endorsements range from luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin and high-end watch company Tag Heuer to beer company Sam Adams and sportswear specialists Under Armour. He also once backed a “neuroprotective” drink that claimed to protect athletes from concussion.