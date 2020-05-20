 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
South Korean club FC Seoul to be punished for placing SEX DOLLS in the stands

20 May, 2020 14:18
© REUTERS / Yonhap
South Korean football club FC Seoul will face disciplinary sanctions for filling empty seats at the stadium with sex dolls last week. The club could be fined $4,000 and stripped of points for violating K-League regulations.

On Sunday, the club placed about 25 life-size dolls in the stands to produce an effect of a home crowd during coronavirus restrictions which prohibit football fans from attending games.

Their 1-0 win over Gwangju FC was marred by an avalanche of criticism directed to the club for using sex-related plastic fans.

The plastic supporters were dressed in team’s colors and wearing masks. Some of them were holding supporting banners with the team’s slogans.

However the seemingly innocent idea of putting dolls in the stands turned into a huge scandal after attentive fans who watched the match on TV noticed that one of the banners showed the name of an adult toy manufacturer.

FC Seoul delivered public apologies insisting however, that a supplier assured them to deliver mannequins, not sex dolls.

We apologize deeply to all those concerned about the unfortunate situation that occurred,” the club said. “We will review our internal procedures to ensure this does not happen again.”

The club will be penalized for using unusual cheerleaders as K-League regulations strictly prohibit inappropriate and sex advertisements.

