'It's fun!' Russian figure skating ace Elizaveta Tuktamysheva uses FACETIME for lingerie photoshoot (PHOTOS)

Known for her racy "striptease" routine, newly-single Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has taken a novel approach to modeling during lockdown by holding a glamorous quarantine photoshoot in her home with a photographer via FaceTime.

The 23-year-old has frequently set pulses racing during among her Instagram following of more than 182,000 during lockdown, covering her torso with a pair of cushions and offering makeup tips while wearing lacy lingerie at her St. Petersburg home.

Now she has met a request from a photojournalist by sitting on her sofa in a tiny pair of shorts while lifting a leg to tie up one of a pair of white skates on her feet as a teddy bear watches on.

She also used the video calling app to portray herself reading on her bed while stroking a dog and appearing to gaze out of a window.

Her fluffy pet remained inside as she headed onto a balcony dressed in a feathered top hat, leather jacket and black bra for a more revealing follow-up shot.

Tuktamysheva then revealed her eye for interior design by looking upwards towards a wall adorned with an abstract painting of film icon Audrey Hepburn, whose smoldering style the former world number one clearly yearns to replicate.

“I came up with the whole design of the apartment," the 2015 World and European Champion told Sport Express.

"I decided to dilute the interior with a bright color spot, so I have a portrait of actress Audrey Hepburn on my wall.

“When I found out that the World Figure Skating Championship was being canceled and the Olympics were being rescheduled for next year, my first thought was, 'right – you shouldn’t joke with health.'

“First of all, after quarantine, I'll go to the ice rink. I miss being on the ice."

In February, Tuktamysheva declared her "heart is free" after confirming she had split from her boyfriend, giving her time to turn her passions to preparing for exams and reading "usually 50 pages a day" of a work by 19th century French short story writer Guy de Maupassant.

Admitting that she longed for a return to her preferred slippery surface, she said the socially-distanced photoshoot reflected a "new reality" with "new rules".

“Training without ice is very bad," she said.

"But the whole world is living under the same conditions.

"We must live in the hope that the epidemic will end soon and not lose heart."