'UFC is back!' Octagon girls don their iconic outfits for Instagram to celebrate UFC's return to our screens (PHOTOS)

The UFC returned to our screens on Saturday night for UFC 249, as fighters, fans and even the octagon girls, celebrated the return of MMA's biggest show during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UFC 249 proved to be a huge success, with the event generating huge viewing numbers in the United States as a stacked fight card delivered a host of thrilling matchups in Jacksonville, Florida.

No fans were in attendance, due to the social distancing restrictions still in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the show was able to be held successfully, with the live broadcast going off without a hitch and the 10-fight card delivering plenty of action for fans around the world.

To mark the return of the UFC to our screens, a host of the UFC's octagon girls shared their enthusiasm and support for the show by donning their iconic octagon girl outfits and posting to Instagram.

Brittney Palmer was the lone octagon girl on duty on fight night as she brought her winning smile to our screens between rounds.

She even showed her sense of humor and lack of ego when one tweeter told her to "Stop blowing kisses during a pandemic" and suggested she make a heart symbol with her hands.

Palmer cheerily replied, "Good call!" and then made the symbol with her hands the next time she was on camera.

But while Palmer was back on fight night duty, her octagon girl colleagues were left to watch the action like the rest of us.

But, with the UFC set to host two more shows in Jacksonville this week, then – they hope – return to Las Vegas for more shows, starting May 23, the world-famous ring card girls may soon be back in business once again.