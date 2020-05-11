'UFC is back!' Octagon girls don their iconic outfits for Instagram to celebrate UFC's return to our screens (PHOTOS)
UFC 249 proved to be a huge success, with the event generating huge viewing numbers in the United States as a stacked fight card delivered a host of thrilling matchups in Jacksonville, Florida.Also on rt.com 'I want the real thing!' Justin Gaethje REFUSES to wear interim belt after UFC 249 win, calls for unification bout with Khabib
No fans were in attendance, due to the social distancing restrictions still in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the show was able to be held successfully, with the live broadcast going off without a hitch and the 10-fight card delivering plenty of action for fans around the world.
To mark the return of the UFC to our screens, a host of the UFC's octagon girls shared their enthusiasm and support for the show by donning their iconic octagon girl outfits and posting to Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Well, someone’s got to do it! Thank you to everyone who continues to support us at @ufc , I truly love this sport and love what I do. Those were some epic fights last night and exactly the show we all needed. People are asking how it felt with no audience while being by myself; no audience felt like we were on a movie set and being alone felt like the good ole WEC days. I’m just so happy to be back to work and grateful as heck. 🙏🏼 #ufc249 📸 @jeffbottari
Brittney Palmer was the lone octagon girl on duty on fight night as she brought her winning smile to our screens between rounds.
She even showed her sense of humor and lack of ego when one tweeter told her to "Stop blowing kisses during a pandemic" and suggested she make a heart symbol with her hands.
Palmer cheerily replied, "Good call!" and then made the symbol with her hands the next time she was on camera.Also on rt.com 'Stop blowing kisses in a pandemic': Octagon girl Brittney Palmer called out as UFC returns from Covid-19 hiatus
But while Palmer was back on fight night duty, her octagon girl colleagues were left to watch the action like the rest of us.
But, with the UFC set to host two more shows in Jacksonville this week, then – they hope – return to Las Vegas for more shows, starting May 23, the world-famous ring card girls may soon be back in business once again.Also on rt.com The UFC's commitment to its Octagon girls may be tested to the full by coronavirus chaos