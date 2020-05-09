 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News
LIVE UPDATES

UFC 249 LIVE: Follow the action with RT Sport's rolling updates as the UFC returns to action in Jacksonville (VIDEO)

9 May, 2020 22:48
Get short URL
© Reuters
It's been nearly two months since the last UFC show, but now the biggest MMA promotion is back with a stacked card and a world title double-header at the top of the bill. Follow our live updates throughout the night.

It's been a rocky road to get here, but we finally have live fights back on our screens as the UFC stages the first sports event to be held in the United States since the coronavirus forced America to shut down two months ago.

Now the UFC is back in business with a stacked fight card, and you can follow the action with us right here at RT Sport.

  • 09 May 2020

    23:27 GMT

    Our first fight goes the distance, and after a slow start, it turned into a wild scrap in the final moments when Alvey badly rocked Spann, who looked to be ahead on our unofficial scorecard heading into the third and final round. It means the result is on a knife edge as we wait for the judges' verdict.

  • 23:17 GMT

  • 23:16 GMT

  • 22:58 GMT

    WE'RE JUST MOMENTS AWAY...

    Our first pair of fighters is about to head to the octagon for the first fight of the COVID-era UFC schedule.

    It's a light-heavyweight bout, with heavy-handed "Smile'n" Sam Alvey set to take on Ryan "Superman" Spann.

  • 22:49 GMT

    FIGHT CARD

    We have an absolute banger of a fight card in store tonight, with 10 superb matchups set to grace the octagon at UFC 249. Here's the full bout list:

    MAIN CARD

    • Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight title)
    • Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweight title)
    • Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
    • Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
    • Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro


    PRELIMINARY CARD

    • Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone
    • Alexsei Oleynik vs. Fabricio Werdum
    • Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson
    • Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price


    EARLY PRELIMS

    • Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa
    • Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey
  • 22:49 GMT

    IT'S FIGHT NIGHT!

    Welcome to RT Sport's coverage of UFC 249. It's been a while since we've had live fights, but we're back tonight, and boy has the UFC stacked the deck.

    The fight card is jam-packed with great matchups from top to tail and by the time we're all done here, we're sure to have some spectacular moments to look back on.

More
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies