UFC 249 LIVE: Follow the action with RT Sport's rolling updates as the UFC returns to action in Jacksonville (VIDEO)
It's been a rocky road to get here, but we finally have live fights back on our screens as the UFC stages the first sports event to be held in the United States since the coronavirus forced America to shut down two months ago.
Now the UFC is back in business with a stacked fight card, and you can follow the action with us right here at RT Sport.
09 May 202023:27 GMT
Our first fight goes the distance, and after a slow start, it turned into a wild scrap in the final moments when Alvey badly rocked Spann, who looked to be ahead on our unofficial scorecard heading into the third and final round. It means the result is on a knife edge as we wait for the judges' verdict.
- 23:17 GMT
😅 Hilarious walkout from Sam Alvey #UFC249pic.twitter.com/TjocT1CGYB— RT Sport (@RTSportNews) May 9, 2020
- 23:16 GMT
Not sure how this is playing on TV, but it is incredibly surreal in the arena. Can hear the broadcasters analyzing the fight loud and clear, every breath and every punch from the fighters. Been to countless sparring sessions, but usually there's music and gym noise. #ufc249— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) May 9, 2020
- 22:58 GMT
WE'RE JUST MOMENTS AWAY...
Our first pair of fighters is about to head to the octagon for the first fight of the COVID-era UFC schedule.
It's a light-heavyweight bout, with heavy-handed "Smile'n" Sam Alvey set to take on Ryan "Superman" Spann.
- 22:49 GMT
FIGHT CARD
We have an absolute banger of a fight card in store tonight, with 10 superb matchups set to grace the octagon at UFC 249. Here's the full bout list:
MAIN CARD
- Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight title)
- Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweight title)
- Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
- Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone
- Alexsei Oleynik vs. Fabricio Werdum
- Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson
- Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
EARLY PRELIMS
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa
- Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey
- 22:49 GMT
IT'S FIGHT NIGHT!
Welcome to RT Sport's coverage of UFC 249. It's been a while since we've had live fights, but we're back tonight, and boy has the UFC stacked the deck.
The fight card is jam-packed with great matchups from top to tail and by the time we're all done here, we're sure to have some spectacular moments to look back on.