More to come: Dana White reveals full details of TWO MORE Jacksonville fight cards after UFC 249 (VIDEO)

It is a case of "coronavirus be damned" at UFC HQ as Dana White has revealed further details of the fight cards for May 13 and 16 cards which will complete a run of three UFC events in just eight days.

The interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 may well be the most anticipated fight of the UFC's return to action following the COVID-19 pandemic, but UFC chief White has revealed a further array of fights to take place within days of their comeback show.

Speaking with ESPN late on Friday, White announced the details of two UFC Fight Night cards to take place on May 13 and 16, with the first to be headlined by a light heavyweight tussle between former title contenders Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira. Also on the card, Ovince St. Preux will make his heavyweight debut against Ben Rothwell in the co-headliner.

On May 16, Walt Harris will compete for the first time since the tragic murder of his stepdaughter last year when he takes on veteran striker Alistair Overeem in the main event. Claudia Gadelha takes on Angela Hill in the co-main.

Both of these events will take place in the same location in Jacksonville, Florida which will host next weekend's UFC 249. White also said that there will also be a card held on May 23, but there is no information as of yet as to the location of the event.

White iterated that Tyron Woodley will likely fight in the main event of this show, with the former champion telling ESPN's Ariel Helwani that Brazilian submission specialist Gilbert Burns will likely be standing opposite him in the cage.

The full bout orders of the two newly-announced cards are:

May 13

Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ben Rothwell

Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober

Ricky Simon vs. Ray Borg

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins

Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher

May 16

Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Dan Ige vs. Edson Barboza

Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera

Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland

Mike Davis vs. Giga Chikadze

Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella

Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes

