Caring Conor: UFC superstar Conor McGregor shows his kind side as he delivers PPE to kids' hospital

Former UFC champion's gesture follows his huge $1.1 million donation to medical workers in Ireland to enable them to buy essential supplies while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

He may usually be "Notorious," but UFC superstar Conor McGregor has really stepped up and put his money where his mouth is to get help to those who need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also on rt.com Political heavyweight? Conor McGregor’s coronavirus proclamations could betray much bigger ambitions

The 31-year-old Dubliner retweeted a photo of his visit to Crumlin Children’s Hospital in his hometown, where he arrived armed with vital Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the facility's hard-working staff.

It comes just a month after big-hearted McGregor donated one million euros ($1.1 million) to the fight against COVID-19 when the Irish Finance Minister appealed directly to him to use his platform for awareness of the disease.

That money was immediately put to good use, helping to purchase 50,000 protective masks for use throughout Ireland’s hospitals.

"Where would we be without these brave men and women, I do not know," said McGregor.

"May God bless over them and keep them safe!"

Meanwhile, rumors persist that the MMA legend could be tempted back into the boxing ring for a mega-money fight with big-punching Mexican Canelo Alvarez – which would be the first and only time since his bout with Floyd Mayweather back in 2017.