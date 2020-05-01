'That's absolutely not true': LeBron James shoots down report stating NBA execs want to SHUT DOWN season

As the biggest star in basketball, LeBron James has his finger on the pulse of the NBA, and says a recent report suggesting NBA execs and player agents want to cancel the 2019-20 NBA season is simply not accurate.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar James reacted to a report from US outlet CNBC, which stated that multiple anonymous sources, including player agents and NBA executives, are "pushing for an outright cancellation of the season so everyone can focus on safely resuming play next season."

The report follows the news that the NBA had announced that players would be allowed to return to training bases in states where social distancing measures have been eased. It means players are able return to the practice court, and starts the ball rolling on a potential return for the sport later this year.

But CNBC's report suggests there has been pushback against the idea of a return this season.

However, James refuted those claims via a post on his Twitter account, telling his 45.9 million followers the CNBC report was incorrect.

Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything. 👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 30, 2020

