Taking the Mickey? NBA 'considering finishing season at Disney World'

30 Apr, 2020 13:23
© Reuters / USA Today Sports
In one of the stranger developments of this unprecedented phase in sports, the NBA is seemingly in discussions to use the Walt Disney World resort in Florida as a base from which to finish the suspended season.

The theme park is currently closed due to the Coronavirus lockdown and the NBA has been looking at different sites it could utilize as a venue to host games without any crowds.

Based in Orlando, Florida, the park spans some 40 square miles and so has ample space to exercise social distancing.

The NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly held discussions with all 30 of the league’s general managers on Wednesday to find a way forward to complete the season safely and indeed announced rule changes earlier this week allowing teams to open up practice areas for their players to work out - with permission from the specific city involved.

The reports come as US government health adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested that Americans may have to go without any professional sport for the next year due to the current pandemic. 

