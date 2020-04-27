Taktarov suggests 'nerves' may have caused Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's hospitalization as he puts beef aside to issue health update

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib, is "stable" in hospital after being admitted with pneumonia-like symptoms, according to Russian former MMA fighter Oleg Taktarov.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was taken to hospital in Dagestani capital Makhachkala at the weekend after falling sick during a stay in the mountains.

Initial reports stated that Nurmagomedov was suffering from suspected pneumonia but was tested for Covid-19 as a precaution, returning a negative result.

The 57-year-old himself issued a brief statement about his health on Sunday, saying he feels "fine" and that "everything is well."

Former UFC heavyweight Taktarov revealed that he had also reached out to Nurmagomedov, and was told he is "stable."

"I've already called, they told me that Abdulmanap has a stable condition. So everything will be OK with him," Taktarov said in an Instagram Live chat.

In a separate video, Taktarov wished Abdulmanap well but speculated that his illness may have come from "nerves."

"All illnesses come when you get nervous," Taktarov said. "Maybe someone somewhere put pressure on him. I don't get nervous, so I'm OK, but as soon as I start reacting to something, [I get ill]."

Taktarov's well-wishes come despite an apparent feud with the Nurmagomedov clan reopening in recent days, when the former MMA star-turned-actor responded furiously to suggestions that Khabib was Russia's first UFC champion - a title he himself lays claim to, having won UFC 6 back in 1995.

Taktarov lashed out at the "monkeys" who questioned his credentials, and was also accused of labelling Khabib a "Wahhabist" in some sections of the Russian media.

He later clarified that he was not referring to the current UFC lightweight ruler as such, instead suggesting that someone "jealous" - possibly within Khabib's camp - had attempted to start a "beef" between the pair.

Despite paying a visit to the Nurmagomedov family as their guests in Dagestan, Taktarov has previously accused Abdulmanap of appearing “like a great magician” to “decide that I wasn’t the first [UFC] champion.”

Khabib himself recently 'liked' an Instagram post by Russian MMA fighter Alexander Emelianenko - brother of heavyweight legend Fedor - in which he branded Taktarov a "prostitute" over his supposed insults to the people of the Caucasus.