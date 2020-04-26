The show goes on: Ring girls in MASKS and social distancing in the crowd as boxing event goes ahead in Nicaragua (PHOTOS)

A "Bufalo Boxing" event in Nicaragua went ahead as planned in the nation's capital of Managua as organizers adopted various safety measures to keep competitors and fans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic

The eight-fight card went ahead following weigh-ins on Friday that saw the fighters go face to face while wearing face masks.

That visual statement was continued into fight night itself as the organizers looked to showcase how they could run an event while still responsibly doing what they can to keep those at the event safe.

All fans – even the children – were checked for elevated temperatures – a red-flag symptom of COVID-19 – as they entered the Gimnasio Alexis Arguello in Managua. Most fans also arrived wearing face masks.

All backstage staff at the event were wearing similar face masks, as were the boxers themselves, who kept their masks on until they stepped into the ring to compete in their respective bouts.

After the crowd was admitted into the arena, they were told to adopt social distancing measures, with spectators sitting one meter apart, leaving two seats to their side, and one row clear in front and behind them as they spread themselves out throughout the arena seating for the event.

Remarkably, the event still featured the presence of ring girls, who wore less-revealing outfits than we're used to seeing at boxing shows.

Like the rest of the ringside staffers at the event, they too wore facemasks.