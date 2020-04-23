 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UEFA warns major European leagues: Restart by June, or finish the season with PLAYOFFS

23 Apr, 2020 14:10
© Reuters / Phil Noble
If the big European football leagues can't get their league back up and running by June, they could be forced to finish the season using PLAYOFFS, according to reports.

UK newspaper the Daily Mail reports that UEFA has issued guidelines to clubs and leagues across the continent in a bid to maintain the integrity of the big European competitions – the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

UEFA announced that it would be "preferable that suspended domestic competitions would restart with a different format in a manner which would still facilitate clubs to qualify on sporting merit."

A UEFA meeting to discuss the way forward for the continent's big leagues has stated that leagues restarting in June must finish their seasons by August 3, but any leagues that do not resume play by June may be guided toward alternative methods to complete the season, with playoffs a likely solution.

Any leagues that declare themselves unable to complete their seasons would then have to decide which teams are eligible for the UEFA European competitions on sporting merit, but there will be no UEFA rankings or wild cards to decide who gets into those competitions.

More to follow...

