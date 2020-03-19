FA prolong English football suspension until April 30, extend Premier League 2019/20 season indefinitely

The English Football Association (FA) has announced English football will be suspended until at least April 30, but remains committed to completing the Premier League 2019/20 season, which has been suspended indefinitely.

The Premier League had earlier suspended its 92 remaining matches until April 3 in a joint agreement with The FA, English Football League (EFL) that saw the game in the country be forced to halt.

"The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19," the FA statement, released on Thursday, read.

"We're united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019-20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.

"We've collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.

"The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that “the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season”.

"However, our Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019-20 season in relation to professional football. Additionally, we've collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than Thursday 30 April."

The news will be welcomed by Liverpool fans, who have been left in limbo over whether the season will be completed, with their side currently 25 points clear at the top and needing just two wins to secure a first league title in 30 years.