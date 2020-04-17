Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19

One of the biggest defensive stars of the NFL has been struck down by the coronavirus with the news that Denver Broncos' star outside linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19.

Miller told Denver news station 9News on Thursday that he had picked up symptoms linked to the global virus, which has left the sporting world at a virtual standstill throughout the past month.

"I've just been here in the crib and I started to get a little cough," he explained.

"You know I have asthma and I started getting a little cough a couple days ago. My girlfriend she told me when I was asleep she said my cough, it didn't sound normal."

Miller said that using his nebulizer – a breathing device to help during difficulties with his asthma – didn't produce the results he usually experiences, and that sounded the alarm that he may have caught COVID-19.

"It wasn't working how I thought it would. My assistant said, 'Let's go get tested'. So I got tested, that was two days ago. I started to feel like normal yesterday and then this morning Dr. (Steve) Geraghty called me and told me."

Miller said he is now on total personal lockdown as he isolates himself from his family and friends to avoid passing on the highly-contagious virus.

"It's crazy. I have to be quarantined here at the house. There's not really any medicine or anything like that," he explained.

"Dr. Geraghty told me if my breathing changed ... honestly, I'm still new to this. This is like an hour.

"I'm not sure what's going on but I tell ya what, I'm in good spirits. I'm still Von. I'm not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that."

Miller's agend Joby Branion explained to USA Today that the Broncos star said he had to speak out about his diagnosis to let others know that nobody is immune to the virus, and to pass on the message that COVID-19 should be taken very seriously.

"Given the circumstances in the country right now, he feels it's worth letting people know that this is a real concern and not something they can take lightly," Branion said.

Prior to his diagnosis, Miller had spoken about the social distancing measures everyone is being asked to adopt, and passing on a positive message during a turbulent time for everyone.

"Everybody's going through the same thing," he said.

"It's a tough time. It's a crazy time that my mom and my grandmother didn't experience, and we're experiencing it. Just trying to stay the best, stay positive. Everything I need to do, I can do here at the house with my guys."

Miller is the second NFL player to publicly announce they have contracted COVID-19, with the Broncos star following Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen's announcement on Wednesday.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton also tested positive for the virus and has since made a full recovery.