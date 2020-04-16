Former UFC champ Michael Bisping hopes the UFC books Khabib vs. Ferguson for a 'ridiculous' SIXTH time (VIDEO)

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping says he hopes the UFC rebooks Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson for a SIXTH time following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bisping, who now works as a fight analyst and commentator, spoke to Australian outlet Submission Radio and admitted that even though he knows the importance of national lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, he was still disappointed when UFC 249 was eventually postponed.

"I’m gonna sound like a hypocrite here, but no, I wasn’t relieved, I was looking forward to it," he admitted.

"I’m bored out of my mind, I need something to watch. So, I was looking forward to sitting down with my son and my family and watching a good night of fights. Obviously when this first kicked off, the virus, when it all started really gathering momentum, over here in the States at least. I flew down to Brazil, to Brasilia, and commentated an event down there with no crowd, you know, and there was nothing too bad."

But Bisping said things changed significantly during the lead-up to UFC 249 and its eventual postponement. Now that event has been shut down, Bisping said he hopes the UFC will revisit the Khabib vs. Ferguson booking a little further down the line.

"But for this one, UFC 249, I think Dana was gonna arrange for testing for everybody. So, they were trying to do it as safe as possible. Anyway, as it turns out, it’s not happening. Probably for the best.

"But as I say, come on, everyone was looking forward to Khabib versus Tony. At least now hopefully we get to see it, because as we know, it was Tony versus Justin. But with that event being canceled, I think that hopefully now we’re gonna it booked for a ridiculous sixth time."