Express delivery! Speed skating world champ Pavel Kulizhnikov signs up as volunteer to deliver meals during coronavirus lockdown

Five-time speed skating world champion Pavel Kulizhikov has put his speedy qualities to good use during the coronavirus pandemic, as a delivery man.

Russia's Kulizhnikov has swapped the rink for the road as he has become a volunteer delivery man, helping transport meals and essential items to elderly people across Moscow who are unable to leave their homes to get food and basic necessities from nearby shops.

Kulizhnikov's volunteer work was confirmed by the Russian Speed Skating Federation (RSSF), who revealed the 25-year-old, who is also a five-time European champion, has been donating his time to help those less fortunate than himself during this difficult time for the elderly.

"He has been donning a mask and gloves, adhering to all precautionary measures," said a statement from the RSSF.

"This was the fastest delivery of goods in the world. Pavel Kulizhnikov assisted in furnishing goods to pensioners."

It is hoped that the work done by Kulizhnikov and his fellow volunteers will mean pensioners in Moscow can remain safely in their homes without going without essential food and supplies.

Current figures from the World Health Organization state there have been 24,490 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Russia, with 1,986 patients making a full recovery so far. The death toll stands at 198.

Globally, more than two million people are believed to have been infected, with the death toll surpassing 128,000. More than 492,000 have recovered from the illness.