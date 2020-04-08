Reigning UFC women's strawweight champion Valentina Shevchenko may be famous today as the baddest 125-pound woman on the planet, but she was showing signs of greatness way back in her teenage years.

Shevchenko took to social media and shared an old video of her in action as a teenager, when she competed in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

The video in question came from Oman, when she was just 14 years of age, and featured her taking on a 25-year-old opponent in an open-air bout.

📹 When a 14-year-old Valentina Shevchenko fought a 25-year-old... and WON!It's no surprise @BulletValentina is a UFC champion! pic.twitter.com/a5IxZEZFaO — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) April 8, 2020

Shevchenko, now 32, is the undisputed UFC women's strawweight champion, and has looked head and shoulders above the competition at the highest level of the sport.

And, clearly, that talent was already well advanced when she stepped into the ring as a teenager, with her advanced striking skills already on display in her early matches.

Shevchenko tweeted: "14 years old me, and my opponent of 25 years old. One of the first professional fights in my martial arts carrier! It took place in Oman. That time female fights in Muslim countries was kind of rare. They tried force me to put on the helmet, but having my rebel character- I refused."

The UFC starlet later tweeted again, sharing a pic of her with her opponent after the fight which, of course, she won.

14 years old me , and my opponent of 25 years old 🙂One of the first professional fights in my martial arts carrier ! pic.twitter.com/m9zytTcxBf — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) April 7, 2020