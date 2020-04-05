Reims football club doctor commits suicide in quarantine, mentions Covid-19 in note

Bernard Gonzalez, doctor to the Stade de Reims football team, has committed suicide. The doctor had been self-isolating, and referred to the coronavirus in his suicide note. However, the mayor of Reims is keeping the note private.

Stade de Reims broke the news of Gonzalez’ death on Sunday. According to French Newspaper Le Parisien, the 60-year-old doctor had quarantined himself at home in recent days, as both him and his wife were suffering from Covid-19.

Gonzalez left behind a suicide note, in which the coronavirus was mentioned as one reason for his death. Reims Mayor Arnaud Robinet told the newspaper that he would not comment on the note.

"Words fail me,” Stade de Reims President Jean-Pierre Caillot wrote. “This pandemic affects the Stade de Reims in the heart, a personality of Reims and a great professional of the sport has left us.”

“Doctor Gonzalez, in the harshest periods for the club, worked on a voluntary basis,” Caillot’s eulogy continued. “He is my personal doctor, and today all my thoughts, those of the club where he will remain a strong figure, go to his wife and his parents.”

As the football club mourned the loss of its doctor, French authorities announced another 518 coronavirus deaths on Sunday. More than 90,000 cases of the illness have been recorded in France, and nearly 2,900 people have died.

