'There were 6 big dudes standing there': UFC star Urijah Faber wields baseball bat in search for stolen stroller (VIDEO)

MMA legend Urijah Faber nearly found himself in a tricky situation when he raided a homeless community sporting a baseball bat and a bullwhip in search of a stroller which had been stolen from his front porch.

Faber, who recently had a child with his wife Jaslyn, told US gossip outlet TMZ of the recent escapade which occurred after the stroller had been taken from his property - and the unusual means he undertook to retrieve it.

"The next morning, the thing is gone," Faber told TMZ Sports of the $500 stroller. "Somebody stole it. I know where all the homeless encampments are and there are strollers all over the place.

"I roll maybe five blocks from my street and there's literally the exact stroller. I call Jaslyn and say I'm coming home but I'm going to pick up some gloves, change my clothes, I'm dropping off the baby, I'm going to get our stroller."

Faber, by now wearing blue medical gloves to maintain his personal safety as much as possible in the age of social distancing, armed himself for a potential confrontation and formed a plan.

"It's only been gone 10 hours, I figure I'll put a whole quarantine production line on it," he explained. "So I just walked up and there's this [couple] who ask is everything OK. I say, 'Well, that's my stroller'. I said someone stole it off my porch last night.

"Then the boss dude from the encampment rolls over and he's actually dressed really nice. This guy's got nice shoes on, jackets, whatever, and he goes, 'What's going on?'

"I said somebody stole my stroller and I think that's it. You know, I'm holding back. He may or may not know who I am. He was contemplating how to play this. He's obviously the leader of this little gang."

Faber, who fought under the moniker of 'The California Kid' throughout his career, found himself in a potentially serious situation but, with him outnumbered, the incident reached something of an unexpected conclusion.

"I walked up and it wasn't it!" Faber said. "It was the same $500 stroller but it was a different one, different color. The guys were really nice, there was like six dudes standing there, all big dudes, and I said, 'You know what, it's the same brand but that's not it.'

"I said mine's all black and they said they'd keep their eye out for it. I got back in my car, drove around and went home."

Faber, 40, was last in action in the octagon in December, when he was stopped by rising Russian star Petr Yan in the third round of their bantamweight contest at UFC 245.