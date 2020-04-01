'Put yourself in my shoes': Khabib 'CANCELS' UFC 249 fight, will not circumvent Covid-19 quarantine measures

Khabib Nurmagomedov has confirmed he will not take extreme measures to circumvent quarantine laws to Tony Ferguson UFC 249, asking fans to "put yourself in my shoes" in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday.

In the pensive message, a disappointed Khabib resigned himself to the fate of canceling the fight in favor of respecting quarantine measures worldwide.

"Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries," the post read.

"[F]amous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight?

"I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all.

"The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes."

There had been speculation on Wednesday that Khabib, currently in lockdown in Dagestan to combat the spread of coronavirus, could get round coronavirus measures by hiring a private jet to fly to the US after Russia grounded all international flights last week.

Instead the Dagestan fighter has decided to stay put, refusing to be an exception to the rules in an exceptional time.