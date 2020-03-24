Quarantine workout: NHL star Ilya Kovalchuk shows how to train together with wife (VIDEO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Mar, 2020 12:23
Russian NHL star Ilya Kovalchuk has demonstrated how to train during coronavirus quarantine, posting a video of an intense home workout together with his wife, Nikol.

The 36-year-old forward called on his followers to unite during the turbulent period and do home training while in lockdown.

The 2018 Olympic champion can be seen doing squats while holding Nikol on his shoulders.

Let’s support each other through hard times. Take care of yourself and your nearest and dearest, your parents and grandparents in particular… This is VERY important! Train at home and post videos of your training. Let’s train together,” Kovalchuk wrote.

His wife, Nikol, trains twice a day despite not being a professional athlete. She admits that her addiction to sport has evolved into a professional career which has even brought her bodybuilding awards.

Last year, the mother of four participated in a bodybuilding tournament where she was among the prize winners.

In February, Kovalchuk teamed up with compatriot Alexander Ovechkin at the Washington Capitals after being traded by the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

