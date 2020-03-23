‘We don’t know where we’re fighting or if we’re fighting at all’: Khabib posts update upon arrival in Russia

UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov has posted his first update since landing back in Russia from the US due to the Covid-19 pandemic, insisting where his fight with Tony Ferguson will take place, if at all, is still unclear.

READ MORE: Meet Svetlana Soluyanova - The singing Russian champion boxer battling boredom in quarantine with music (VIDEO)

Khabib was forced to return to Russia on Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak which forced the closure of his usual training base at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California, where the Dagestani had been training for his title defense with Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 next month.

“We can’t understand what is going on at all. Where we’re fighting or if we’re fighting at all, and what about the weight cut and where the fight will be. I never imagined this. UFC 249 just what are you?” the 31-year-old said after touching down on Monday.

Under Russian law, the UFC’s 155 lbs ruler will now spend 14 days in self-isolation, as is customary for Russia nationals returning to the country from abroad, which will undoubtedly have repercussions on his training camp less than a month out from the projected April 18 fight date with Ferguson.