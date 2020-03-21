Masked Khabib shares coronavirus message with fans as he trains in isolation for Tony Ferguson fight

Just under a month remains until Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are due to fight in one of the all-time most anticipated clashes in UFC history, and the Russian champ is taking no chances ahead of the pivotal bout.

The coronavirus pandemic has already forced the cancelation of a trio of UFC cards but the promotion has stopped short of ruling out the April 18 fight between lightweight champion Nurmagomedov and the man considered by most to be his toughest challenge.

Also on rt.com Khabib v Ferguson will determine the lightweight GOAT in all of MMA: Here's why (VIDEO)

As if to highlight the state of uncertainty being experienced in practically every sport across the world at the moment, a venue still hasn't been confirmed to host the event after the original venue in Brooklyn, New York, was ruled out owing to clusters of outbreaks in the Big Apple.

Javier Mendez, head coach at the American Kickboxing Academy in which Khabib trains, has closed the facility to every one of his fighters with the exception of Nurmagomedov in a move designed to afford the Dagestani grappler the safest possible environment in which to train.

"Just Khabib," Mendez said to ESPN of the AKA gym. "That’s it. Nobody else is allowed. No one is coming. Just Khabib… We’ve gotta keep it safe for him."

READ MORE: Don’t doubt I’ll make Khabib vs Ferguson happen, says UFC chief Dana White as coronavirus obstacles mount

But judging by a picture Khabib uploaded to Instagram he still isn't taking any unnecessary risks.

The picture shows the Russian wearing a medical mask designed at restricting the spread of the virus as it approaches 300,000 confirmed infections across the world.

"Let the Almighty protect you all," Khabib wrote in the accompanying message to his 19.2 million followers.

UFC president Dana White has remained steadfast in his commitment that the fight will happen behind closed doors and with safety measures observed, almost certainly in a venue outside the United States due to restrictions on public gatherings, and has ignited criticism from some sections of the media for the company's insistence on plowing ahead in the midst of a global crisis.

And while both fighters, as well as their promoter, want the fight to continue unobstructed, it must be noted that the continuously-developing situation can still present significant obstacles.

For a fight that we have been waiting for for five years now, all of a sudden four weeks seems like an eternity.